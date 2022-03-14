How will assembly poll results affect Rajya Sabha? AAP to gain maximum, BJP to lose lone seat from Punjab

Despite a spectacular performance in recently concluded assembly polls for five states, the BJP will lose its lone Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab, experts say.



Reason? The BJP, which forged alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's party could bag only two seats.



On the contrary, Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party’s tally will increase significantly. Currently, BJP has one seat from the state while AAP has zero in the upper house from the state.

However, bolstered by the landslide victory, AAP is poised to win six out of seven seats from Punjab which will go to poll in two phases.