How will democracy survive in absence of autonomous Election Commission, asks Surjewala

The Central government has introduced a Bill in the Rajya Sabha to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

The Bill proposes that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs) will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister.

The opposition believes that if this bill becomes a law, it will affect the autonomy of the Election Commission.

Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said in an interview to IANS that it is very important for democracy to remain neutral of the Election Commission.