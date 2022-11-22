How will govt that tolerates insult to Shivaji ensure justice for Marathi people in Belgaum: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday asked how the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government which tolerates "insult" to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will ensure justice for the Marathi-speaking population of Belgaum and other border areas.



Talking to reporters in New Delhi, his first visit to the national capital after he got out on bail in an alleged money laundering case, he also asked how many times Shinde and BJP minister Chandrakant Patil had visited Belgaum in Karnataka.



Chief Minister Shinde was reportedly going to raise the issue of Belgaum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raut said, demanding that the conversation between the two be made public.



"Neither Chandrakant Patil nor Eknath Shinde visited Belgaum as ministers. The Karnataka CM should be asked to withdraw the false cases registered against the youth in border areas," the Rajya Sabha MP added.