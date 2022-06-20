HP: Cable car with 11 onboard stuck mid-air in Parwanoo, 4 rescued

The DSP, who is on the spot, told PTI that three women and a man have been rescued while efforts are underway to rescue the other people, he said.



Earlier, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said eight people were stuck in the timber trail due to some technical snag in the cable car.



According to the Solan Superintendent of Police Virendra Sharma, another cable car trolley was deployed to rescue the people.



The technical team of the Timber Trail operator has been deployed and a police team is monitoring the situation, the SP added.