HP Inc to reduce global headcount by up to 6K employees

PC and printer major HP Inc is joining the ongoing tech layoff season and will lay off nearly 4,000-6,000 employees.

In the earnings report for its fourth quarter of 2022, the company said it expects to reduce gross global headcount by approximately 4,000-6,000 employees, which is between 7-11 per cent of its workforce.

"These actions are expected to be completed by the end of fiscal 2025," HP said in a statement late on Tuesday.