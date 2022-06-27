Huge deposits of Uranium found in Rajasthan

After Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh, huge deposits of Uranium have now been found in Rajasthan following which preparations are in full swing to start mining in the Khandela area of Sikar.



Huge deposits of Uranium and associated minerals have been found on a wide spread area of 1086.46 hectares which has opened both employment and investment avenues for Rajasthan.



Around 12 million tonnes of uranium and other elements are expected to be lying deep down under this area, officials said adding that "the Rajasthan government issued LOI (Letter of Intent) for mining in the perspective of making official entry of the state into the uranium mining sector."