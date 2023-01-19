Huge fire breaks out in multi-storied Hyderabad building

A thick cloud of smoke engulfed the building, making the rescue operation difficult. Two firemen took ill due to the smoke and were rushed to a hospital.



The fire broke out in the five-storied building housing Deccan Sports Store and some other shops at Nallagutta in Ramgopalpet area of Secunderabad.



Police and fire fighting personnel rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Five people were pulled out safely..



The fire spread to two adjoining buildings, sending panic among residents. Authorities were evacuating nearby houses as a precautionary measure.