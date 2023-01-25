Huge gaps continue in compliance with Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, says NGT

"Thus, with a view to ensuring the protection of the environment, we find it necessary to direct that pending further decision of the CMC (Central Monitoring Committee) in the matter, the radius for permission for additional CBMWTFs (Common Bio-medical Waste Treatment and Disposal Facility) will stand reduced to 40 kilometres of existing facility and the number of 1,000 beds will stand reduced to 500 beds for the addition of a facility...," the green panel said.

State pollution control boards can further reduce the gap to ensure better compliance, it added.

"The principle of one district one facility cannot be universal as there may be big districts which may require more than one facility or there may be small districts which may have to be dealt with differently," the tribunal said.