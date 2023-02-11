Huge protest marches in Rajapur, Mumbai against Maha scribe's 'murder'

Media organisations, NGOs and social groups participated in huge processions taken out in Rajapur and Mumbai to protest against the daylight mowing down of journalist Shashikant Warishe in Ratnagiri earlier this week.



Warishe, 48, was knocked down and dragged with his bike by a SUV allegedly driven by a local realty agent, Pandharinath Amberkar, 42, on Monday.



While the scribe succumbed to his serious injuries on Tuesday, Amberkar was arrested and charged with murder following a massive hue and cry.



Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut, who represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat, joined the silent procession this morning in which local journalists and media associations, youth and social organisations, besides teenagers and senior citizens participated.