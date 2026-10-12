Human rights bodies must reach the unheard, says CJI Surya Kant

CJI Surya Kant said human rights institutions must be judged by their ability to reach people whose concerns go unheard

He called for accountability, effective relief and systemic changes to prevent rights violations from recurring

Speaking at the NHRC’s 33rd Foundation Day, he highlighted the role of state commissions and the importance of access to clean water

Human rights institutions must measure their effectiveness by whether they reach those least able to raise their voices, rather than simply by the number of complaints they resolve, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Monday.

Addressing the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) 33rd Foundation Day function at Vigyan Bhawan, he said constitutional commitments to dignity, equality, liberty and justice must find expression in people’s everyday lives.

The CJI said the commission had grown into an institution that people turn to for justice, particularly those in remote districts who may struggle to approach a court.

Over its 33-year history, the NHRC had registered more than 24 lakh cases and disposed of over 23 lakh, with a disposal rate exceeding 98 per cent, he said. These figures, he added, reflected instances in which serious violations had been brought to public attention.

However, identifying a violation was only one part of protecting human rights. Institutions must also secure accountability, provide meaningful relief and help bring about changes that prevent similar abuses, he said.

Referring to interventions concerning custodial torture and deaths, bonded labour, silicosis caused by industrial exposure and violations affecting marginalised communities, the CJI highlighted the need to address both individual grievances and wider institutional failures.