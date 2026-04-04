Hundreds fall ill in Jaipur after suspected sewage contamination of drinking water

Months after hundreds of residents in Indore fell ill, with over 20 fatalities, due to contamination of drinking water due to leaking sewage pipes, a similar incident has been reported from Jaipur.

Hundreds of residents in Sushilpura area of Jaipur have fallen ill over the past week, due to suspected sewage contamination of the drinking water supply, sparking widespread health concerns. Symptoms reported include vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, nausea and fever, with children and the elderly among the worst affected.

Locals say nearly every household has been impacted, forcing many to depend on water tankers or purchase packaged drinking water. Pooran Mal Kumawat said, “We have all been suffering from diarrhoea and weakness. My wife even had to take injections.” Another resident, Janki Saini shared, “My three children are suffering from stomach pain and fever, and we are arranging water from outside.”

The crisis has also led to significant financial strain. “My mother and I are unwell, and I had to take my son for treatment. We are buying water daily, which is adding to our expenses,” said Jagdish Sahu.

Residents blame the problem on recent road construction that allegedly damaged underground pipelines, causing sewage to mix with drinking water. Overflowing drains and broken streets have worsened the situation.

Dr. Anil Mehta, head of a nearby government dispensary, confirmed treating over 150 patients with similar symptoms in the past three days. Private clinics have also reported a spike in cases.

Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma, who visited the area following protests, said government teams from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and health department are working on a permanent solution. “Officials have been directed to restore clean water supply, and relief efforts including medicine distribution and water supply arrangements are underway,” he said.

However, former Congress MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas criticised the authorities for negligence. “If the road was in good condition, why was it dug up? Damage to sewer and water lines due to such work has led to this crisis,” he said, warning of protests if the issue is not resolved soon.

Residents also complain that tanker supply remains insufficient and contaminated water continues to be used for non-drinking purposes.

Authorities have pledged to repair damaged pipelines and closely monitor the health situation, but residents urge faster and more effective action to prevent further illness.

Both the Indore incident and the one in Jaipur highlight the urgent need for stringent water safety measures in our cities.