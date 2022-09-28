Hundreds of jail police personnel go on mass casual leave in Gujarat

"We were recruited along with police personnel, have undergone the same training, only our duty is different, it does not mean we are not entitled for pay hike benefit," the agitators said.



Instead of their transfers across the state, it should be limited to zones, like South Gujarat, Central Gujarat or Saurashtra instead of transfer to any jail in the state, they said underlining another issue.



Jail police have threatened to gherao the state assembly and even launch an aggressive movement if their demands are not met.