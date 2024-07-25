Hundreds shifted to safer locations as rains cause flooding in Thane district

Rains battered most parts of the Thane district on Thursday, 25 July, leading to widespread flooding and necessitating rescue operations in Ambernath and some other areas.

The district received 138 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 1 pm, bringing this season's total to 1,424 mm, a civic official said in Thane.

In Ambernath, 18 elderly residents of Sahavas old age home were relocated to upper floors at another old age home in Maher. Similarly, 30 children and staff from Satkarma ashram were rescued and shifted to Pragati Andha Vidyalaya.

As many as 200 people were evacuated to BSUP building.

In Kalyan, 40 families, comprising 156 persons, were relocated as a precautionary measure.