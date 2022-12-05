Hunt continues for prowling leopards in K'taka; big cats remain elusive

The team has identified 43 villages to carry out the combing operations and hope that they will track and shoot down the leopard soon. Dr. Malathipriya, Conservator of Forests, Mysuru circle has expressed confidence that the leopard would be caught soon and precautions have been taken to ensure that the tragic incidents do not repeat.



The authorities have also continued their operations in Bengaluru on the fourth day. The four leopards, spotted prowling in the surrounding areas of the Kengeri locality in the capital city, have managed to slip away and escape from the combing operations.



The forest department has released advisories to the local residents to keep them safe from leopard attacks. It has also started patrolling in the areas during the night time. The students of Jattagarahalli government school have changed the route. The number of morning and evening walkers in the region has come down drastically, according to the authorities.