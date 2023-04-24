Hurt speech: SC transfers all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui to Indore

The Supreme Court on Monday transferred all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui, lodged against him for allegedly making remarks on Hindu deities during a show and hurting religious sentiments, to Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol also extended Faruqui's interim protection for three weeks with regard to the production warrant in Delhi.

The top court clarified that it has not commented on the merits of the plea for quashing and if any plea is filed, it shall be considered as per law on its merits.