Hyderabad court grants conditional bail to YSRTP leader Sharmila

Police had booked her and her two drivers under IPC section 353A(Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 509(Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 427 (Mischief causing damage).



The incident had occurred when police had gone to Sharmila's house following information that she was going to the office of Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak. Since there was no permission for Sharmila's visit to the SIT office, the police did not allow her to leave the house. As she sat on protest on the road in front of her house, she was arrested.



The YSRTP leader was taken to Jubilee Hills police station. Later, her mother Y. S. Vijayamma went to the police station to meet her. When she was stopped by the police, she had an argument with them. A video shows Vijayamma slapping a woman police constable.