Hyderabad gang rape case: High Court sets aside POCSO court order

Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside an order of POCSO Court for treating one of the minor accused in Jubilee Hills gang rape case as major.



On a petition filed by one of the minor accused challenging the POCSO Court order, the High Court delivered its judgment.



With the High Court's order, the sensational case will now be tried with four accused as majors and two accused as minors.



In September last year, the lower court had ruled that four of the five minors involved in the case can be tried as majors in view of the graveness of the crime.