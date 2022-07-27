Hyderabad gang rape: Four minors released on bail

Four minors in the sensational Jubilee Hills gang-rape case have been released on bail.



The Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday granted them bail. They were released from the Juvenile Home in Saidabad.



The fifth minor, son of a legislator, remained at Juvenile Home. His bail petition is likely to come up for hearing in Telangana High Court later in the day.



Saduddin Malik, the only adult in the case, also remained in jail as his bail petition was already dismissed.

Four children in conflict with law (CCLs) have come out after remaining in custody for nearly 50 days. The Juvenile Justice Board granted them bail after their counsels contended that they were entitled to bail as investigation into the case has been completed by the police.