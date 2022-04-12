Hyderabad gets 'Tree City of the World tag' for second year

As per the organisation, 3,50,56,635 trees are planted in Hyderabad with 500 volunteer hours.



Last year, Hyderabad had become the only city in India to be recognised as a 'Tree City of the World' but this year Mumbai also joined the list.



Hyderabad and Mumbai are placed alongside 136 other cities from 21 countries. The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada are the countries with the maximum cities featured on the list, with 37, 19 and 18 cities, respectively. The countries have been recognised for their commitment to growing and maintaining urban forests in building healthy, resilient and happy cities.