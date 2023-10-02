Hyderabad launches India's first solar-powered cycling track

Hyderabad Cycling Track, India’s first solar cycling track, was inaugurated on Sunday, 1 October.

The 23-km long, three-laned and 16 MW solar power generating track is the second in the world after South Korea’s solar rooftop covered track.

Similar ones are now under construction in Dubai and Switzerland.

From 2 October, the entire track will be open 24X7. Named Healthway, it has two lines. The pink line stretches from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) spanning 8.5 km while the blue line stretches from Narsinghi hub to Kollur spanning 14.5 km.

It offers 3 dedicated lanes and is protected from both sides, making it totally safe for the cyclists.

Inaugurating the track, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that while there are many cycling tracks around the globe, Hyderabad track is unique in its design and conception.

The track has 5 access points that provide amenities such as car and bicycle parking, food stalls, cycle repair and rental stations, first aid stations, rest areas, and state of-the-art signalling.