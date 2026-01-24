Hyderabad: Six feared trapped as major fire breaks out in 4-storey building

Six persons are feared to be trapped inside a four-storey building after a major fire broke out here on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Teams from the fire department, police, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other agencies are engaged in rescue operations at the site.

Citing preliminary information, Mirza Rahmat Baig said six persons — including an auto-rickshaw driver, a watchman, his wife, two children and another individual — are suspected to be trapped inside the building.

Officials said thick smoke engulfed the structure, making rescue efforts difficult and slowing access to upper floors.

V C Sajjanar, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, visited the spot to oversee the rescue operation and coordinate with emergency services.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and further details are awaited as operations continue.