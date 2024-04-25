I am ashamed of my PM, serious concerns about his brain: Pitroda to ANI

“This is a lie. I am ashamed of my Prime Minister. He is a pathological liar. How can we trust such people?” says Sam Pitroda in reply to the very first question put by ANI on PM Modi’s scathing charge that the Congress manifesto has the imprint of the Muslim League. That is not all that he says about the PM.

“I initially ignored the Prime Minister’s lie,” he went on to say and added, “I thought it was generated by Artificial Intelligence. No Prime Minister could utter such lies. The model code of conduct is for everyone…”.

“Has the Prime Minister read the manifesto? It looks like the Prime Minister cannot read. It looks like the PM thinks Indians are ‘murkh’ (stupid) and can be manipulated.”

The interviewer from the ANI, who is never seen, persists and asks Pitroda that the Prime Minister had accused the Congress manifesto of minority appeasement and referred to PM Modi distorting the statement of Dr Manmohan Singh in December, 2006 by omitting the reference to ‘women, the poor, the children, the SC and the ST, the OBC” and insinuating that Dr Singh had spoken of only Muslims having the first right to nation’s resources. The interviewer also points to Modi saying that Congress would take away reservation from everyone else and give it only to Muslims.

Pitroda keeps his cool and replies that the Congress manifesto says nothing of the sort. He says that PM Modi may not have said so ‘consciously’ and goes on to explain that a Congress government’s objective would not be to create more billionaires. “If that happens, it is good. But billionaires are smart people and they can take care of themselves. But it is the poor and the vulnerable who need support from the government”, he says while referring to reports that 22 richest Indians had access to wealth with 700 million Indians.