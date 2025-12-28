'I am Indian, what certificate should I show': When Tripura student's last words fell on deaf ears

“What certificate should we show to prove that I am Indian?” — these were among the last words spoken by 24-year-old Tripura native Angel Chakma before he was stabbed during a racist attack in Dehradun.

Anjel Chakma succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dehradun on Friday, more than two weeks after the attack that took place on December 9 in the Selaqui area of Uttarakhand’s capital.

According to the police complaint filed by his younger brother, Michael Chakma, the two had gone to a local market that evening when they were stopped by a group of intoxicated men who allegedly hurled racial slurs at them, referring to them as 'Chinese'.

Witnesses and friends said Anjel objected calmly to the abuse.

“We are not Chinese. We are Indians. What certificate should we show to prove that?” he reportedly said, moments before the confrontation escalated.

Police said the accused attacked the brothers with knives and iron rods. Anjel sustained deep stab injuries to his neck and spine, while Michael was also injured and hospitalised.

A case was registered on December 12 under Section 109 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on Michael’s complaint. Following Anjel’s death, the police added Section 103 (murder) of the BNS to the case.

So far, five accused have been arrested, including two minors, who have been sent to a juvenile reform home. The main accused, Yagya Awasthi, is absconding and is suspected to have fled to Nepal. Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest and have dispatched a team across the border to trace him.