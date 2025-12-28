'I am Indian, what certificate should I show': When Tripura student's last words fell on deaf ears
Victim’s last words underline racist attack that has sparked outrage across Northeast; five arrested, one accused on the run
“What certificate should we show to prove that I am Indian?” — these were among the last words spoken by 24-year-old Tripura native Angel Chakma before he was stabbed during a racist attack in Dehradun.
Anjel Chakma succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dehradun on Friday, more than two weeks after the attack that took place on December 9 in the Selaqui area of Uttarakhand’s capital.
According to the police complaint filed by his younger brother, Michael Chakma, the two had gone to a local market that evening when they were stopped by a group of intoxicated men who allegedly hurled racial slurs at them, referring to them as 'Chinese'.
Witnesses and friends said Anjel objected calmly to the abuse.
“We are not Chinese. We are Indians. What certificate should we show to prove that?” he reportedly said, moments before the confrontation escalated.
Police said the accused attacked the brothers with knives and iron rods. Anjel sustained deep stab injuries to his neck and spine, while Michael was also injured and hospitalised.
A case was registered on December 12 under Section 109 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on Michael’s complaint. Following Anjel’s death, the police added Section 103 (murder) of the BNS to the case.
So far, five accused have been arrested, including two minors, who have been sent to a juvenile reform home. The main accused, Yagya Awasthi, is absconding and is suspected to have fled to Nepal. Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest and have dispatched a team across the border to trace him.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government had taken the incident seriously and assured strict action against those responsible.
“Such incidents are completely unacceptable. The accused will not be spared,” he said in a statement.
Anjel’s father, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted in the northeast, took his son’s body to Tripura for the last rites. His death has triggered anger and grief across Tripura and other northeastern states.
Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma extended support to the family and assisted with medical expenses and funeral arrangements, saying attacks based on racial profiling were “deeply divisive” and demanded accountability.
Student organisations in the northeast and Dehradun have begun protests, calling for justice and pressing for a national law against racial hate crimes, while demanding better safety and dignity for students from the region studying outside their home states.
Police said further investigation is underway and more arrests are likely.
