I-Day: Delhi under heavy security cover

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued five fresh alerts, warning of a possible terror strike in the national capital and several cities, ahead of the Independence Day.



The law enforcement agencies have been warned that terrorists could use IEDs during the flag hoisting ceremony which will be held on August 15 at the Red Fort.



A lot of drones might enter several cities, including Delhi from the Pakistan border through Punjab. This was learnt during the questioning of terrorists who were arrested in the recent past. A few terrorists had even claimed that a lot of drones had entered India through Punjab.