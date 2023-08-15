I-Day verification checking: Over 300 cases registered for violating police orders in Delhi

Delhi Police in its special one week drive have registered over 300 cases against house owners for violating tenant and servant verification rule, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said that a special drive was carried out from August 6 to August 14 in Dwarka district to check whether the issued guidelines for the security and safety of citizens were being followed or not.

“The teams performed patrolling in the areas to keep a watch on some activities. Also, surprise checking of residential areas was also carried out to check for suspicious persons/unverified tenants,” said the DCP.