I don't want to disturb sanctity of my film: Anubhav Sinha on 'Bheed' controversy

"Sometimes I get attracted by the headlines, or something that has been probably bothering me for sometime...I don't like being angry but I am angry towards who we have become and who we are becoming." Referring to the controversy over his film’s trailer, the director said audiences these days are provoked into talking about gossip surrounding a movie when all they should care about is whether they like it or not.

"Unfortunately, these days, they are being provoked into talking about this because it is gossip. And human nature likes gossip, likes sensational news, even if it is untrue. (But) art should be excluded from that. What is important is, did you like the film?" Referring to "Bheed" being labelled "anti-India" by a section of social media users, he said “... there are enough people thumping their chest and celebrating it, which is great" but someone has to speak up about the issues too.

"Those people who thought my film is anti-India, I love them for being Indians and I try to be better as an Indian myself... Don't you criticise your mother? You criticise your mother, father, sister, but you love them dearly. Why do you criticise them? Because you want them to be better, you think they can be better.