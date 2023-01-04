I haven't said anything controversial against Swarajrakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj , says Ajit Pawar

Opposition Leader Ajit Pawar today claimed he has not said that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not a 'Dharmveer' (protector of religion).

A big controversy had erupted over his remarks on Sambhaji Maharaj last week when the BJP claimed that the NCP leader's remark was an "insult" to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The BJP staged an agitation against him and the issue threatened to blow up.

But today Pawar said, "I have not made any controversial statement regarding 'Swaraj Rakshak' Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The 'Swaraj Rakshak' concept is broad, comprehensive, it befits the work of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, so I am firm on his role of Swaraj Rakshak even today. "

Pawar alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy against him to divert the attention from their absurdity, to save the governor of the state who has been allegedly insulting the great leaders of the state.