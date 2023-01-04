I haven't said anything controversial against Swarajrakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj , says Ajit Pawar
While the BJP has claimed that the NCP leader's remark was an "insult" to Sambhaji Maharaj, Pawar clears his stand at a press meet.
Opposition Leader Ajit Pawar today claimed he has not said that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was not a 'Dharmveer' (protector of religion).
A big controversy had erupted over his remarks on Sambhaji Maharaj last week when the BJP claimed that the NCP leader's remark was an "insult" to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The BJP staged an agitation against him and the issue threatened to blow up.
But today Pawar said, "I have not made any controversial statement regarding 'Swaraj Rakshak' Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The 'Swaraj Rakshak' concept is broad, comprehensive, it befits the work of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, so I am firm on his role of Swaraj Rakshak even today. "
Pawar alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy against him to divert the attention from their absurdity, to save the governor of the state who has been allegedly insulting the great leaders of the state.
"I recommend that the historical researchers should research these issues and formulate them on the basis of objective evidence. So the real history can be brought to light. It will be useful for the enlightenment of people. But heating the atmosphere in the state for political purposes and doing politics of hatred will never be tolerated," said Ajit Pawar in a press conference.
Ajit Pawar further stated that we have utmost respect for Swarajrakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. That is why in the last budget of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, on the very first day , it was announced to provide a fund of 250 crore rupees to build a memorial to the activities of Swaraj Rakshasa Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Vadhu Budruk and Tulapur in Pune district.
"We just did not make the announcement, we have completed all the necessary procedures for the same. I was constantly holding meetings for this monument, reviewing the work. We have started 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Shaurya Upaskar' scheme in the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," added Pawar.
Pawar accused the Shinde-Fadnavis government of not taking any action in this regard, wondering if the BJP leaders were not ready to accept the memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj .
