I-T finds bogus expenditure of Rs 1,000 cr during raids in Karnataka

The seized evidence revealed that these Cooperative Banks were involved in rampantly discounting bearer cheques issued by various business entities in the name of various fictitious non-existing entities.



"These business entities included contractors, real estate companies, etc. No KYC norms were followed while discounting such bearer cheques. The amounts after discounting were credited in the bank accounts of certain Cooperative Societies maintained with these Cooperative Banks," the official said.



The I-T department said that it was also detected that some Cooperative Societies subsequently withdrew funds in cash from their accounts and returned the cash to business entities. The purpose of such discounting of a large number of cheques was to mask the real source of the cash withdrawal, and to enable the business entities to book bogus expenses. In this modus operandi, Cooperative Societies have been used as a conduit.