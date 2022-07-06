I-T raids Dolo-650 manufacturer Micro Lab office in Bengaluru

Sources also said that the company has struck gold in successive waves of Covid-19 pandemic. The company has sold 350 crore tablets since the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 and earned revenues of Rs 400 crore in a year crushing all rivals, sources said. The sales of Dolo pill broke all records.



Experts quoted in the report that Dolo-650 is on its way to becoming synonymous with paracetamol as Xerox and Bisleri are for their respective brands. During the peak of Covid, Dolo-650 ruled social media trends and it was called India's favourite snack.