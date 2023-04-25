I-T raids in Tamil Nadu enter second day

The Income Tax department raids in 50 locations of private real estate developer, G Square Realtors in Tamil Nadu entered a second day on Tuesday.



According to sources, the raids are being conducted on the premises of G Square which is a real estate firm and suspected of having links with the family of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.



The raids were conducted in the residence of Shanmugaraj, auditor of Sabareesan, son in law of M.K. Stalin as also his relative Praveen's residence.