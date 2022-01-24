I-T raids on 4 Lucknow businessmen for hawala trade

Officials of the Income Tax (I-T) department raided the premises of four businessmen in the Rakabganj area of Lucknow.



The raids were conducted on Sunday. Sources privy to the raids claimed that businessmen had carried out 'Hawala' transactions.



The raids began on the premises of businessmen in Rakabganj after the recovery of Rs 65 lakh from a car during checking in Gonda on Friday night.