'I was abused by my father when I was 8': Khushbu Sundar

Khushbhu said that the fear of other members of the family getting abused kept her mouth shut even though she was abused since she was eight.



She added that her only fear was whether her mother would believe as she had a 'Kuch bhi hota hai, mera pati Devta hai' mindset.



She said that when she turned 15, she thought that enough was enough and started speaking against her father.



The actor-turned-politician added that her father left the family when she was only 16 and the family didn't know from where the next meal was coming.