I was misquoted, was only paraphrasing Ambedkar's views: JNU VC on 'caste of gods' remark

Taking about the recent caste violence involving a nine-year-old Dalit boy, she said that no god belonged to the upper caste.



"Most of you should know the origins of our gods anthropologically. No god is a brahmin, the highest is a kshatriya. Lord Shiva must be a scheduled caste or a scheduled tribe because he sits in a cemetery with a snake and has very little clothes to wear. I don't think Brahmins can sit in the cemetery," she had said.



She had also said that "anthropologically" gods, including Lakshmi, Shakti, or even Jagannath do not come from the upper caste.



In fact, she said, Jagannath has tribal origins.



So why are we still continuing with this discrimination which is very very inhuman. It is very important that we are rethinking, reorienting the thoughts of Babasaheb. We do not have any leader of modern India who was such a great thinker.