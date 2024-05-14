I was not allowed to file nomination against PM Modi: Shyam Rangeela

Stand-up comedian and mimicry artist Shyam Rangeela, best known for his videos mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has alleged that he has not been allowed to file his nomination papers to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency against the prime minister.

Today, 14 May, is the last day for filing nominations, with Varanasi going to polls in the seventh and last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on 1 June. Rangeela's claim, which he has made in a video post on X, has been picked up by several media outlets.

PM Modi, who is seeking a third term from Varanasi, won the seat by nearly 4.8 lakh votes in 2019, while in 2014 elections, the his margin of victory was 3.72 lakh votes.

Though the PM filed his nomination papers with great fanfare today, 14 candidates had already filed their nomination form for the constituency, both candidates from national political parties and independents. Among them were Congress candidate Ajai Rai and Bahujan Samajwadi Party's Athar Ali Lari.