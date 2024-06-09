I will be your voice in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi to students on NEET exam row

Congress MP-elect Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday over the NEET-UG medical entrance row, saying the alleged "irregularities" in the examination have devastated more than 24 lakh students even before he takes oath for a new term in office.

Gandhi assured students in the country that he would become their voice in Parliament and strongly raise the issues related to their future.

Amid allegations of inflation of marks in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday that the education ministry had set up a four-member panel to review grace marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the irregularities in the NEET exam have devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families."

Six students from a single exam centre topped the exam with maximum marks, while many received scores that are technically impossible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of a paper leak, the former Congress president said.