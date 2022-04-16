I would like to play a cop on OTT: Anuj Sachdeva

Sachdeva was recently seen in an OTT mini-series 'Ek Extra Mile' on Voot and his comic timing in the show was highly revered.



Sachdeva made his OTT debut in 2018 with Shitty Ideas Trending's 'Bin Bulaye Mehmaan season 2' and was later seen in Zoom Studio's 'The Reunion'. He also played a significant role in Amazon Prime's 'Breathe'.



Talking about his OTT debut, he said: "'Bin Bulaye Mehmaan Season 2' was offered to me at a time when I had no experience in the digital space. Shitty Ideas Trending was known for its comedy web series and I was keen to collaborate with them. Mohit Hussein directed the show and I enjoyed being a part of it as it helped me evolve as an actor."



"Having worked in television and films prior I was an actor who would always go by what's written in the script. I would study the dialogues and stick to them. With Bin Bulaye Mehmaan I was introduced to the art of improvisation on set and in the scene. Initially, it took me a little time to adjust but then I started enjoying the improvisation process," he added.