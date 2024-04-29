IAF airlifts two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh for treatment

The Indian Air Force on Sunday, 28 April said it airlifted two critically ill patients, one of them experiencing cardiac issues, from Leh to Chandigarh in an AN-32 aircraft.

Quick planning and execution by the IAF and the local civil administration was instrumental in saving two lives, it said in a post on X.

"Responding to an urgent request for casualty evacuation, an An-32 transport aircraft of the #IAF airlifted two critically ill patients from Leh to Chandigarh for treatment.

"Faced with marginal weather, the quick planning and execution by IAF and local civil admin was instrumental in saving two lives, one a victim of road accident and other experiencing cardiac issues," the IAF said.

It also shared photographs of the aircraft during the process of the evacuation.