IAF personnel detained in Bengal’s Barrackpore for firing at cop's house

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel has been detained for allegedly shooting at the residence of a West Bengal Police personnel in Titagarh police station area under the Barrackpore police commissionerate, an official said on Monday.

The family members of the policeman, who is currently deputed at the police training college in Barrackpore, woke up late on Sunday night in panic after a bullet pierced the glass window. The policeman estimated that the bullet had been fired from an adjacent residence which housed the airman.

On Monday morning, he informed the local Titagarh police station and the police began an investigation.