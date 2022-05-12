IAF sergeant arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan-based agent: Police

During investigation, it was found that Sharma was allegedly "honey-trapped" by a Pakistan-based woman with whom he shared sensitive documents related to personnel, national security and defence, police said.

On May 6, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested the sergeant for allegedly leaking the sensitive information through WhatsApp to the "agent of adversary country" after deceitfully obtaining information and documents from computers and other files, according to police.

According to police, Sharma had also received money from the agent for the leaked information.

On the basis of a complaint received by the Indian Air Force, a case under the Official Secrets Act was registered and the sergeant was arrested on May 6 and dismissed from service, they said.