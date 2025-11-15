IAF’s Sukhoi 30MKI to train with French jets in ‘Garuda 25’ military drills

The Indian Air Force’s frontline Sukhoi 30MKI (Su-30MKI) jets will participate in an intensive round of air combat drills with French multi-role fighters as part of the bilateral Exercise Garuda 25, scheduled from 16 to 27 November at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in France.

This marks the eighth edition of the Indo-French air exercise, one of the longest-running bilateral engagements between the two air forces and an important pillar of strategic defence cooperation between New Delhi and Paris.

The IAF contingent landed in France on 10 November, equipped with Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, supported by a full complement of transport and refuelling assets. The Ministry of Defence said that the C-17 Globemaster III has been deployed for airlift during induction and de-induction phases, while IL-78 mid-air refuelling tankers will extend the range and endurance of fighters during the drills.

According to officials, the exercise will involve complex, high-intensity simulated combat scenarios, including:

Air-to-air combat between mixed fighter packages

Air defence missions under contested environments

Joint strike operations simulating deep offensive missions

The ministry said these engagements are designed to mirror “a realistic operational environment”, allowing pilots and mission planners to refine tactics, validate procedures and test their mettle in unfamiliar terrain alongside allied forces.

Beyond flying operations, Garuda 25 will also include professional interactions, technical exchanges, and joint briefings aimed at deepening understanding between the two services. Both sides are expected to share best practices on combat readiness, mission planning, crew coordination, electronic warfare, and safety procedures.

Officials described the exercise as a crucial opportunity to enhance interoperability, especially at a time when the two nations are expanding cooperation in defence procurement, high-technology.

Participation in Garuda 25, the ministry emphasised, underscores the IAF’s commitment to “constructive engagement with friendly foreign air forces”, through both bilateral and multilateral exercises. Such collaborations, it said, are vital for strengthening air power capabilities, improving operational synergy, and promoting mutual trust.

With the Su-30MKIs flying alongside French fighters over European skies for nearly two weeks, officials said the exercise will “significantly contribute” to the IAF’s experience in diverse threat environments and enhance joint preparedness for future contingencies.