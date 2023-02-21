IAS vs IPS: Warring K'taka women civil servants transferred

Roopa and Rohini had filed complaints against each other with the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma.



Roopa came to lime light after the arrest of Uma Bharati, then CM of Madhya Pradesh on her way to hoist the tricolour at the controversial Hubballi Idgah Maidan. Roopa is also known for not being submissive to politicians and challenging them.



Rohini Sindhuri had taken on former PM H.D. Deve Gowda family on their home turf Hassan. Her faceoff with Deve Gowda's son H.D. Revanna in Hassan has been appreciated by people.



Both officers have huge fan following in Karnataka and as per sources, they have become victims of political move by invisible hands.