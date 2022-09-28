ICC T20I Player Rankings: Suryakumar attains career-best 2nd spot, closes gap on No 1 Rizwan

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has moved up a slot to take the third position. Babar, who had occupied the No.1 position for 1,155 days before being overtaken by team-mate Mohammad Rizwan early this month, was named Player of the Match for an unbeaten 110 in the second T20I of their ongoing seven-match series against Australia.



He followed it up with scores of eight and 36 in the third and fourth matches, which were also played over the past week.



India captain Rohit Sharma has inched up one place to 13th position after scores of 46 not out and 17 while Matthew Wade (up six places to 62nd), Cameron Green (up 31 places to 67th) and Tim David (up 202 places to 109th) are the Australia players to move up the rankings. Green and David had notched half-centuries in the final match of the series.



India spinner Axar Patel, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series against Australia, has raised his ranking by 15 places, to No 18, with his showings of 2/13 and 3/33 in the final two matches. His bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal (up from 28th to 26th) has moved up the bowlers' list, which continues to be led by Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.



England batter Harry Brook's scores of 31, 81 not out and 34 in Pakistan have lifted him 118 places to 29th position while Ben Ducket has soared 1,070 places to 32nd position after scoring 43, 70 not out and 33 in those three matches.