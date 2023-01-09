ICICI Bank-Videocon scam: Bombay HC grants bail to Kochhar couple

In a relief, the Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim bail to former ICICI Bank honcho Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Videocon loan case and were in custody for the past 15 days.



A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K. Chavan ruled that their arrest flouted the CrPC Section 41A which mandates sending a notice for appearance before the concerned police official.