ICICI case: Videocon's Dhoot says his arrest was unnecessary; CBI says he was evading probe

The lawyer of Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot on Friday argued before the Bombay High Court that the industrialist's arrest in the ICICI Bank loan fraud case was unwarranted as he was cooperating with the probe.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the other hand, claimed that he was trying to avoid probe.



Dhoot, arrested by the CBI on December 26, 2022, and presently in judicial custody, has moved the high court seeking to quash the First Information Report, and has also sought interim bail.



A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan after hearing both Dhoot's lawyer Sandeep Laddha and CBI's counsel Raja Thakare reserved its order on interim relief.