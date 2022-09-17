ICMR performs genome characterisation of monkeypox cases, identifies 3 sub-clusters among A.2 lineage in India

"The MPXV sequences from India were grouped in two sub clusters; 7 sequences (Kerala n5, Delhi n2) aligned with the USA-2022 strain ON674051.1 and UK-2022 OP331335.1 formed the first cluster. In this sub cluster, five sequences from Kerala were designated as A.2.1 based on the lineage defining mutations in the position C 25072 T, A 140492 C, C 179537 T. Two sequences from Delhi are lacking all three mutations, hence still defined into A.2 lineage", said the ICMR study.



The study further added, "While it was noted that A.2.1 lineage defining mutations are lacking in the 3 sequences from the second sub cluster of Delhi; aligned with USA-2022 strain ON675438.1. The third sub cluster consists of the MPXV sequences obtained from UK-2022 OP331336.1, USA-2021 ON676707.1 and three sequences of Thailand-2022".