Iconic political cartoonist Ajit Ninan bids us farewell at 68 years old

From drawing the 'Centrestage' series of cartoons in India Today to creating 'Ninan's World' in the Times of India, a majority of the Indian news-reading audience remembers Ajit Ninan's iconic cartoons, which managed to encapsulate complex current affairs in just a tiny few square centimetres.

Ninan would take conflicts and crises, spin them around a 360 degrees and playfully get his audience to ponder while they smirked, even giggled.

He had a knack — as a younger political cartoonist, Satish Acharya, notes — for taking a celebrity visage and simplify its lines while retaining all of the character that made it instantly recognisable and 'speaking'.