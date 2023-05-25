Iconic Howrah Bridge to undergo in-depth health checkup, IIT Chennai team to be engaged

The 80-year-old iconic Howrah Bridge, which connects the twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata over the Hooghly river, will undergo a detailed health checkup after a gap of 11 years, said a top official of Kolkata port that maintains the structure.

The comprehensive health checkup of the cantilever bridge will be done in consultation with IIT Chennai, Kolkata port chairman Rathendra Raman said.

The proposed exercise will be taken up in addition to the routine maintenance of the bridge, he said.

"We have decided to conduct an in-depth study on the health of the Howrah Bridge, which hasn't been done for over a decade. This study will provide us with valuable insights on how to improve the bridge's lifespan," Raman said on Wednesday.