Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol immersed after rare delay at Girgaon Chowpatty

The immersion of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, was delayed for several hours on Sunday, 7 September, after high tide and technical challenges disrupted the ritual at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Traditionally immersed before 9 am on Anant Chaturdashi, the 18-foot idol could not be transferred onto the immersion raft until 4:45 pm, more than eight hours after arriving at the site and over 32 hours since its grand procession began from Lalbaug on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said repeated attempts in the morning were abandoned after the 4.42-metre tide destabilised the raft. “We halted the process to prevent any mishap. Local fishermen advised us to wait for the evening tide to ensure safe immersion,” explained Sudhir Salavi, honorary secretary of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Hundreds of volunteers and fishermen eventually succeeded in moving the idol onto a specially constructed raft, cheered on by thousands of devotees chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and “Lalbaugcha Rajacha Vijay Aso.” The idol was finally immersed in the Arabian Sea at 9:15 pm, escorted into deeper waters by fishermen’s boats under police supervision.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a total of 1,97,114 idols were immersed across the city during the 11-day festival, including over 1.8 lakh household idols, 10,148 public mandal idols, and 5,591 idols of Gauri and Hartalika.

The civic body also collected more than 500 tonnes of floral offerings and launched large-scale clean-up operations at natural water bodies and artificial ponds.