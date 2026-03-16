ICU blaze at Cuttack hospital leaves 10 patients dead, 11 staff hurt

“A total of 10 patients have died in the incident,” the chief minister told reporters, adding that preliminary indications suggest the fire may have originated from a short circuit.

The blaze erupted between 2.30 am and 3 am, triggering panic within the hospital complex. Fire service personnel rushed to the scene and battled the flames before bringing the situation under control. In a coordinated effort, firefighters, hospital staff, police personnel and attendants worked through the smoke and chaos to evacuate patients from the ICU, shifting them to other departments within the sprawling hospital.

Majhi, accompanied by health minister Mukesh Mahaling, inspected the affected areas and reviewed the rescue and relief operations. He also visited those injured in the incident, including the medical staff who had taken part in the rescue mission.

“I have directed the concerned officers to ensure proper treatment for the injured patients and staff members,” the chief minister said.

Announcing strict action in the wake of the tragedy, Majhi ordered a judicial probe into the incident and instructed the Director General of Fire Services to conduct an immediate inquiry. “I direct the Fire Service DG to personally visit SCB Medical College and Hospital and ensure fire compliance,” he said, adding that strong action would be taken if anyone is found responsible following the probe.

The chief minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased patient.

Highlighting the bravery of the hospital staff, Majhi said that eleven medical personnel had risked their lives to save patients during the rescue operation and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Reflecting on the broader issue of fire safety in healthcare institutions, the chief minister noted that after assuming office he had instructed departments to ensure all medical facilities are equipped with adequate firefighting systems. He added that the state government has earmarked Rs 320 crore in the 2025–26 budget for strengthening fire safety infrastructure in medical institutions, with an additional Rs 400 crore allocated for the 2026–27 financial year. Work to install firefighting equipment in government-run hospitals is already underway at a rapid pace, he said.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic incident. In a message from his office, he conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. Patnaik is also expected to visit SCB Medical College and Hospital to take stock of the situation.

With PTI inputs