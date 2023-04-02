Ideals of non-violence set by Lord Mahavir, Mahatma Gandhi relevant even today: Gehlot at 'Ahimsa Run'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that a family, society and state that walks on the path of non-violence and peace moves forward.



Flagging off an 'Ahimsa Run' in Jaipur from the Shri Mahavir Jain Digambar school, he said the ideals of non-violence, peace and truth propounded by Lord Mahavir and Mahatma Gandhi are relevant even today.



"We should take a vow of non-violence in life," he said.



Gehlot said only that family, society and state moves forward, which walks on the path of non-violence and peace.



"The Rajasthan government is also working in the direction of public welfare with the same commitment. Rajasthan is the only state in the whole country, where the department of non-violence and peace has been created," he said.



He said the war of independence was also won on the basis of truth and non-violence and the message of non-violence and peace has spread across the world from India itself.



The run was organised by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO).